Jian Xia Qing Yuan R's theme song will tug your '90s wuxia heartstrings

Music is powerful. It can evoke strong emotions with just a few notes, and the songs we hear often in our childhood invariably become tunes that evoke a sense of nostalgia.

For gamers, especially those who grew up with specific massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), certain soundtracks become part of their identity. After all, MMORPGs are games that people can sink thousands of hours into due to their highly social nature.

With Jian Xia Qing Yuan R, its theme song, which roughly translates to “drawing one’s own prison”, is a song that featured in the original Jian Xia Qing Yuan Online released back in 2003 too. The melancholic Chinese ballad with its clearly Oriental instrumentals is one that draws out memories not just of the game, but also of music from the late 90s era.

Here is a cover of the song by Hanxiiaoaii that will tug at your heartstrings with a beautifully shot music video to go along with it.

Priscilla Abby and Haoren also duet with each other with some seamless harmonies that adds another layer to this catchy tune. If only we can hear the full version of their duet too!

