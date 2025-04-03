Jim Carrey pays tribute to Val Kilmer's 'grace and courage'.

Jim Carrey has paid tribute to Val Kilmer's "grace and courage".

The 63-year-old actor appeared opposite Kilmer in 1995's Batman Forever and he has shared a poignant message about his late co-star following his death aged 65 earlier this week from complications related to pneumonia after a long battle with health issues.

He said in a statement: "I'm remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances.

"His greatest artistic achievements were rivalled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life's most challenging moments.

"Wishing his family so much love."

Kilmer followed Michael Keaton as Batman — aka Bruce Wayne — in Michael Schumacher's 1995 movie.

Jim played The Riddler in the film, with Tommy Lee Jones as Harvey Dent, Chris O'Donnell as Robin and Nicole Kidman as Dr Chase Meridian, while Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar played Sugar and Spice.

In her own tribute, Debi wrote on Instagram: "I met Val in 1984, in a dilapidated van that had a door missing. We had just attended Vincent Gallo's wedding to a girl named Denise(?) in NYC.

"The van took a bunch of us to the wedding reception in Jamaica, Queens. Super fun memory of that day...

"Years later, I'd work with him in The Doors [and] Batman Forever.

"He was so talented [and] interesting. I know he struggled over the years with his health, and was a fighter.

"My condolences to his family [and] loved ones. May he R.I.P."

Jennifer Tilly — who also worked with Kilmer in 1991's The Doors as a groupie called Okie Girl before her scenes were cut from the movie — has recalled his work as Jim Morrison.

She wrote on X: "A long time ago, I was auditioning for the movie The Doors It was kind of a cattle call.

"They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamela's. And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn, and the driveway.

"All of a sudden, a sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors Music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants.

"We all looked at each other like… Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance. Well of course it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance.

"Rip King. (sic)"

A long time ago, I was auditioning for the movie “The Doors” It was kind of a cattle call. They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamela‘s. And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn, and the driveway.… — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 2, 2025

[[nid:716349]]