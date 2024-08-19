Jimi Hendrix's ghost said to be haunting iconic recording studio he helped build

Jimi Hendrix's ghost is said to be haunting an iconic recording studio he helped build.

The rocker died aged 27 on Sept 18, 1970, by choking to death after taking a huge dose of barbiturates — and his former engineers at the Electric Lady music hub in New York have insisted they've seen several ghouls at the spot.

Grammy award-winning mixer Michael Brauer told the New York Post: "Pretty much every assistant I know has had some kind of sighting late at night when they are alone."

He added he once thought he saw his assistant go to the lounge of the Greenwich Village studio but was left convinced it was a ghost.

Michael said: "I called out to him because I needed him to patch something, but he didn't respond.

"I called out again — nothing — so I got up and as I was heading to the door, (my assistant) came walking in from the other direction.

"I (investigated) the live room; it was empty. My assistant had been in the bathroom."

An unnamed engineer also told the Post about hauntings at Jimi's old studio:

"I proceeded to walk into the live room after (what I thought was a) 'person' only to find no one in there but the TV on playing static."

On a separate occasion, the mixer said he saw a dress hanging in the studio with no one inside.

He added: "I turned around to see a split second of what I can only describe as a silver dress shimmering next to the patch bay."

Jimi's studio is the subject of the new documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision.

The space was a nightclub before Jimi and his manager Michael Jeffrey started renovating it in 1968.

It opened as Electric Lady Studios in August 1970, after lead architect John Storyk worked with Jimi to design it with curved walls to help artists achieve a unique sound.

A few weeks after its grand opening, Jimi died.

The musician's former producer Eddie Kramer, who features heavily in the documentary about the studio, added to the Post: "There is a spirit of Jimi Hendrix in the studio, somewhere, whether it's in the walls or the ceilings… in the atmosphere… it's embedded in there somehow.

"His spirit is very strong. I truly believe that. I think any artist who has graced the presence of Electric Lady has felt that.

"I would say 99.9 per cent of the people walk in and say, 'I'm feeling something'."

