Jimin's World Cup shirt sells for $140k at charity auction

BTS have once again proved their unrivalled star power after a shirt worn by Jimin during the group's Dynamite performance at the 2026 Fifa World Cup final halftime show sold for an eye‑watering US$110,000 (S$140,000).

The item worn by the K‑pop idol at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium earlier this month topped Christie's One Goal: An Auction to Benefit the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, attracting the highest bid of the entire event.

The seven‑day online auction, which wrapped on Wednesday (July 29), pulled in an impressive US$652,630 from bidders across 24 countries.

And BTS alone accounted for nearly half of that total. The seven items worn by the group during their World Cup set generated US$300,300, a remarkable 46 per cent of all proceeds.

Jimin's Agro Studio shirt led the pack, but every member's item smashed expectations. V's scarf and Jungkook's jacket each hit US$46,200, Suga's trousers reached US$33,000, J‑Hope's gloves sold for US$28,600, RM's boots went for US$19,800, and Jin's belt closed at US$16,500. Christie's had originally estimated each BTS piece at just US$1,000 to US$5,000.

The only item to match Jimin's final price was the official match ball from the 2026 World Cup final, which also sold for US$110,000.

Other star‑studded memorabilia drew hefty bids too. An Argentina jersey signed by Lionel Messi and gifted to Shakira fetched US$66,000, while Madonna's fingerless gloves from the halftime show opener sold for US$41,800. A pair of Skylrk sneakers worn by Justin Bieber during his acoustic performance of Everything Hallelujah went for US$26,400.

Every dollar raised will go directly to the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, supporting access to education for children around the world.

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