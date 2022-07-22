Jimmy Lin and son, 6, pulled out of Tesla when it crashes and bursts into flames

Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin and one of his six-year-old twin sons had a close brush with death this morning (July 22).

SET News reported that a white Tesla collided with a signpost on a partition between two roads in Taoyuan City at around 10.51am and caught fire.

Passers-by rushed to pull the driver out and later realised it was the 47-year-old star. Jimmy appeared to have dislocated his right arm and was bleeding.

One of Jimmy's six-year-old twin sons was in the passenger seat and was also promptly rescued by members of the public.

According to reports, the boy appeared shocked when he was pulled out of the vehicle and was comforted by onlookers. He reportedly suffered bruises to his chest, pain in his neck and a cut on his lip.

Both father and son were transported to Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan City via ambulance, and their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Said an eyewitness who assisted in the rescue: "[Jimmy] had difficulty speaking and was unable to open his eyes and could only groan in response to questions by police."

Eyewitness testimonies suggested that the vehicle swerved when Jimmy made a U-turn, going out of the lane he was driving in, Taiwan News reported.

Reports also said he tested negative for alcohol and wasn't speeding. Investigations are ongoing.

