Chinese actor Jin Ze dies aged 33; Eleanor Lee posts tribute

Chinese actor Jin Ze has died. He was 33.

According to a statement from his management, he passed at his home in Hangzhou on Thursday (June 4).

Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee also posted a tribute to the actor, also known as Garvey Jin. The pair had acted together in dramas including Fake Princess (2020) and Give You My Heart (2026).

Sharing a series of photos of them together, she wrote on Instagram: "Honestly I don’t have the words for this tribute. It was a very sudden news to me, all I can say is you were a great friend and a great person.

"We had a lot of fun on set, and you took good care of me."

They said they'd hang out together when they were in the same city, and despite work keeping them apart, they still kept in touch as good friends.

"You will be missed, rest in peace my friend."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DZOsKjAGE3f/[/embed]

Born in Weihai, Shandong province, Jin Ze initially made his debut as a model after graduating from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. He then appeared on the 2016 music show I Can See Your Voice and transitioned into acting.

His credits include Hello, Joann (2019), Forget You, Remember Love (2020), and Legally Romance (2022).

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drimac@asiaone.com