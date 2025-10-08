Jisoo confirms Zayn Malik is her duet partner on upcoming song Eyes Closed

Jisoo has confirmed Zayn Malik is her duet partner on her upcoming song Eyes Closed.

On Oct 8, the 30-year-old Blackpink star posted on Instagram a promo picture for the song featuring the two of them, captioning it: "Jisoo x Zayn, digital single Eyes Closed."

Eyes Closed will mark Jisoo's first new music since her debut mini-album, February's Amortage.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPhbeI1EyxA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Zayn had also recently teased that he has a song with a "cool collaborator" coming soon.

During a livestream, the former One Direction star said: "I've got some new music coming out soon with another cool collaborator. That is coming out first.

"We have got some big things lined up. I think next year is going to be a big year."

The 32-year-old revealed his new album has Indian influences.

He promised that his fifth studio record is coming next year and suggested that it will be similar to his 2016 chart-topping solo debut Mind of Mine.

Zayn was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying during the livestream: "The next album is soon.

"I have been working on some cool s*** in South Asian music and bringing those influences into my music as well.

"It is like pop, R&B and a lot of Indian influences. The record is like a continuation of Mind of Mine in that sense. I might have some songs coming out in Urdu, too."

[[nid:723693]]

Additional reporting by AsiaOne