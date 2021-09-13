JJ Lin accused of causing new Covid-19 cases in Fujian

The city of Putian (in the Fujian province of China) recently saw new Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days (Sept 10 and 11) and the origin of the spread was reported to be a traveller from Singapore, who tested positive on Sept 10.

What made things a little more troublesome was that local reports revealed the partial Chinese name of the traveller and it bears a strong similarity to local singer JJ Lin's Chinese name (Lin Junjie).

This caused some netizens to point the finger at the Mandpop singer.

Seemingly in response, on the night of Sept 10, 40-year-old JJ shared on Weibo and Instagram a welfie taken with some friends. He even geotagged the post to show that he was in Singapore.

The next day, JJ published another photo of himself wearing a mask and wrote: "To achieve the ideal state, one's health is the most important."

Now those anxious netizens can put away their tinfoil hats because they've got the wrong guy.

