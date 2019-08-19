JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe

As fans, we're no strangers to taking fan pilgrimages in order to "check in" to places that our idols have visited before - be it a cafe they've dined at or a location in their movie, or even a session at their regular hair salon.

We don't, more often than not, expect to bag a chance to meet said idol.

Which is why when a fan was approached by JJ Lin, she did the only appropriate thing we all would've done. Cry.

Not only did he approach her to say hello, but he also vlogged the entire exchange starting from when the girls walked through the door.

Normally, fans (should they be lucky enough to spot their idols) are the ones to secretly watch their idols from afar, out of respect for their personal space.

Yet, in the hilarious vlog, JJ can be seen quietly filming the two girls, all the while giving a running commentary.

"I have two fans seated behind me," he whispered to the camera, barely managing to cover his wide grin with his hand. "They most likely saw my livestream and came to 'check-in'."

JJ was making a reference to one of his old livestreams, where he was seated in the same cafe.