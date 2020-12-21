JJ Lin, Jay Chou, Jam Hsiao and Shawn Yue meet for birthday party

Mandopop superstars Jay Chou and JJ Lin and Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue got a free dinner courtesy of powerhouse Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao.

The four men shared photos of their dinner last Thursday (Dec 17) at the high-end Japanese omakase restaurant Watanabe in Taipei, which is Hsiao's latest business venture.

JJ Lin

photos of the dishes served at the dinner and wrote: "Thanks Boss Jam Hsiao for treating us. The food at your new restaurant is delicious!"

They were part of a bigger group to celebrate the 44th birthday of Chou's close friend, the Taiwanese magician Chen Kuan-lin.

Chou tagged Chen in a video of the group singing him Happy Birthday and wrote: "The birthday boy must feel so happy that so many handsome men are celebrating his birthday for him."

Chen shared a group photo of the dinner, which showed that Chou's model wife Hannah Quinlivan, Yue's wife Sarah Wang and Summer Lin - who is Hsiao's long-time manager and rumoured girlfriend, were also present.

The party did not seem to end at the restaurant as Hsiao also made a later post - a video of Chou and JJ Lin taking turns to play the piano. In the clip, Hsiao does a silly dance behind JJ Lin and gives him a hug from the back.

Hsiao wrote: "These were the two guys playing the piano at 1am in the morning."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.