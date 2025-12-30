Subtle surprise: Did JJ Lin go Instagram official with rumoured girlfriend?

The post was dedicated to his mother, but she's not who netizens are focusing on.

Mandopop star JJ Lin took to Instagram last night (Dec 29) to share a family photo celebrating his mother's 70th birthday. Also in the cosy picture are his father and a young woman who's grabbing all the attention.

Chinese influencer Annalisa Qi Qi, reportedly 23 years old and JJ's rumoured girlfriend, is seen casually leaning on his mother with a hand on her shoulder.

"Love doesn't need long speeches. It's about standing by each other, rain or shine, offering the truest companionship and sharing life's purest joys," said the 44-year-old Singaporean singer.

"Dear Mum, happy 70th birthday. May you always be surrounded by love, blessed with good health, happiness and a life filled with smiles."

JJ and Annalisa's dating rumours began in February last year, but his agency declined to respond, stating that they would not be responding to groundless rumours on the internet and that JJ was focused on his music career.

The pair would later be spotted together on a few more occasions, most recently in Los Angeles last month where they reportedly wore matching couple clothes.

When contacted about the latest photo, JJ's manager told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that JJ is "very happy now and thanks everyone for their concern".

"He doesn't have specific plans at the moment and will continue to focus on his life and work," he added.

Regarding rumours of Annalisa having a baby bump, his manager simply responded: "She is not pregnant."

Regional celebrities like Jay Chou and Stefanie Sun wished them happiness while Mayday's Ashin gave subtle congratulations.

"I'll bring an extra tub of milk tea for the next birthday celebration," he said.

Meanwhile, some netizens left sarcastic and disgruntled comments.

"Blessings to the family of four, JJ's daughter is so beautiful. Have you thought about making a debut like dad?" one snarkily remarked.

Another said: "JJ's daughter is so grown-up. Congratulations, three generations together."

"Please don't post any more messages about her in the future. Do whatever you want in private, but don't make it public, okay? It's annoying," said another.

