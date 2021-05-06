JJ Lin Sanctuary Finale virtual concert to be held in June, get your tickets!

Everyone's favourite Mandopop star JJ Lin will be holding a virtual concert to be broadcast globally on Sunday June 6, and ticket sales will start next week.

In an announcement today (May 6), the 40-year-old homegrown singer said: "I've always believed that the online world for live concerts is so untapped, and holds endless possibilities for creative exploration. Moreover, music, entertainment and the emotions that a good live show brings shouldn't stop just because most physical shows are on hold now.

"I truly miss the unique interaction and relationships that have been forged throughout the Sanctuary World Tour. Hence, my team and I have committed heart and soul behind the preparation of this virtual show, and I can't wait to celebrate music and life through the upcoming Sanctuary Finale, and everyone is invited!"

JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour has toured 66 shows in 43 countries attracting over 1.6 million people, including four sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August 2018.

Tickets for the Sanctuary Finale virtual concert will go on sale via Sistic from May 12 at 12pm, and prices vary from $38 to $188.

Ticket Tiers

Time Traveller bundle: $38+

Includes a Finale Passport (Access to virtual show for 1 pax)

Luminous Time Traveller bundle: $48+

Includes a Finale Passport (Access to virtual show for 1 pax), and an Interactive Luminous Wristband

Resurgent Time Traveller bundle: $68+

Includes a Finale Passport (Access to virtual show for 1 pax), an Interactive Luminous Wristband, and a Sanctuary Tapestry Fabric Poster

Sanctuary Complete Time Traveller bundle: $188+

Includes a Finale Passport (Access to virtual show for 1 pax), an Interactive Luminous Wristband, a Sanctuary Tapestry Fabric Poster, a Sanctuary Pictorial Box Set, and a Sanctuary Eco Tote Bag (limited quantities)

The concert will begin at 8pm (GMT +8) so do join the stream 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the concert.