JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream

Home-grown Mandopop singer JJ Lin invited Stefanie Sun to be on the livestream with him, after seeing that she commented on the video. PHOTOS: Instagram/JJLin
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Home-grown Mandopop singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun performed a live duet of We Will Get There, the theme song for the National Day Parade in 2002, live online on Friday afternoon (Aug 9).

Lin, who is in Hong Kong, took to Instagram in a live session to wish the nation a happy birthday.

He invited Sun to be on the livestream with him, after seeing that she commented on the video.

We Will Get There was composed by Dick Lee and originally performed by Sun.

As it was the first time Lin was hosting a live session on his Instagram account, it took him a few tries before he was able to successfully share the screen with Sun.

The duo delivered a heartwarming rendition of the song, with Lin playing the guitar, despite lags between their respective screens on the video.

After their performance ended, Lin revealed that he had been composing a song for Sun for the past two to three months.

Sun asked Lin when the new song would be ready.

Lin said that he had written a few versions and wanted to be satisfied with the song before he gave it to Sun to fill in the lyrics.

He said: "I want to give you the best (version)."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
national day Stefanie Sun

