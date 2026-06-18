Joanne Peh speaks up after cancelling China sales livestream due to merchant who's 'so full of yourself': 'Respect should never be optional'

Joanne Peh have voiced up about respect and bad treatment after cancelling a sales livestream over an alleged unprofessional Chinese merchant.

The 43-year-old local actress-host spoke heatedly in a TikTok livestream yesterday (June 17): "This is the one merchant that I think you are so full of yourself.

"If you think you can go ahead and stream all by yourself, then don't invite the creators."

She paused for a moment as she teared up angrily.

While her livestream is no longer on the platform, a TikTok user named Huabiscus uploaded a short video snippet of it.

She continued in the video: "I think our team has been very reasonable to a lot of merchants. We don't demand a lot of things.

"We don't expect you to come and pick us in a big-a** car, we don't expect you to give us a bouquet of flowers and have a whole entourage of people waiting for us at your front door. We don't demand this kind of thing.

"But just because we don't ask for it doesn't mean you don't even offer us a drink when we sit down."

Joanne was scheduled for a TikTok sales livestream in China last evening. She uploaded a TikTok Story yesterday where she wrote: "Stream cancelled because there is zero respect from merchant."

Joanne also explained the situation in two TikTok Stories today: "Yesterday, my team and I made the difficult decision to cancel a scheduled livestream. We did not make that decision lightly.

"Because walking away from a stream means walking away from time, effort and income that many people had already invested in. I cancelled it because I witnessed interactions that I could not, in good conscience, support."

While she did not elaborate on the alleged mistreatment she and her team received, Joanne said that having worked with many brands, merchants, creators and business partners over the years, success has never impressed her as much as character, adding that her experiences yesterday reinforced her belief that cancelling the livestream had been the correct decision.

"Success is built on people. That support should be met with gratitude. Not entitlement. Which is why respect should never be optional," she wrote.

She also addressed other creators: "Whether you are experienced or new, whether you generate high gross merchandise value (GMV) or low GMV, never allow anyone to make you feel that your worth is determined by someone else's success."

Joanne also thanked her followers for trusting her recommendations over the years, sharing that she was grateful to have cancelled the livestream to protect their trust.

She added: "Every recommendation I make carries my name, my reputation and the responsibility I owe to the people who choose to support me. Every dollar you spend is a choice. Every purchase is a vote...

"Trust is difficult to build and very easy to lose. No merchant is bigger than the consumers, creators, platforms teams and community that helped build their success."

AsiaOne has reached out to Joanne for comment.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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