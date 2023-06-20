Joanne Peh hopes to finally have wedding banquet with Qi Yuwu next year on 10th anniversary

We are used to seeing glitzy wedding banquets by celebrity couples, but did you know that Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu didn't hold one when they got married in 2014?

It's better late than never, because the 40-year-old actress revealed on radio station UFM100.3 yesterday (June 19) that she's thought of holding a wedding and renewing her vows next year, on her 10th anniversary with Yuwu, 46.

She told Shin Min Daily News in a subsequent interview that her interest in holding a wedding banquet comes from attending others, where she feels moved by couples' wedding vows.

"I would think back to the time when I read my wedding vows, the feeling at the beginning," she explained.

She elaborated that couples often get busy with many things in life, like taking care of children, and gradually lose that sense of love they had in the beginning of their marriage.

Joanne and Yuwu have two children, a son and a daughter, together.

"A husband and wife need such nourishment," she said about the prospect of renewing vows.

Despite her wish, Joanne added that she has not made any specific plans yet.

"It depends on our work next year," she said. "In fact, I am a person who seldom makes long-term plans, so I'll do things based on my feelings at the time."

Intimate scenes are like fight scenes: Joanne

Joanne's radio appearance on UFM100.3 coincided with her cover of Uweekly Magazine alongside Romeo Tan, her co-star in new Channel 8 drama Shero.

In Shero, Romeo plays Yue Ruixiang, a CEO of a shipbuilding company romancing Zhang Yinchen (Joanne), who takes over her sister's bodyguard business.

The pair go through a series of ups and downs while finding out the truth behind the disappearance of Yinchen's sister Yinxi (Carrie Wong) during an assignment.

Joanne spoke about shooting intimate scenes with Romeo, 38, in a recent press conference.

She considered shooting bed scenes in dramas similar to fight scenes - which Shero also has plenty of - in terms of choreographing "where to put our hands, how to position our heads, and what actions we are going to do".

"In filming a fight scene, communication is important, such as how I will swing my punches or put my co-star in an armlock, you will need to make your co-star comfortable," she explained.

"That is the same for filming intimate scenes."

Shero airs weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8. It is also available on demand for free on meWATCH.

