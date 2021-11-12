Is Joanne Peh pregnant? Netizens speculate after cryptic Instagram post

SINGAPORE - Actress Joanne Peh has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest Instagram post.

She shared a photo of her getting ready backstage with her stylist, make-up artist and hairstylist on Thursday (Nov 11) and wrote in the caption: "Hello, from the five of us."

She added a laughing emoji at the end.

Netizens were quick to pick up that there were only four people present and speculated in the comments section that Peh, who has two young children with actor Qi Yuwu, has a bun in the oven.

The 38-year-old has yet to reply to any of the comments, which included many congratulatory ones as well as questions if a third kid was on the way.

Some others, however, guessed that the fifth person in the photo was the character Mulan depicted on her phone case, visible in the mirror's reflection.

She had tagged case maker Casetify, which has a Disney Princess range of products, in her post.