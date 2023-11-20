entertainment

Joanne Peh sizzles in plunging neckline outfit at Orchard: 'Who needs tape when I have posture?'

Joanne Peh sizzles in plunging neckline outfit at Orchard: 'Who needs tape when I have posture?'
PHOTO: Instagram/joannepeh
PUBLISHED ONNovember 19, 2023 11:02 PM

Celebrities sparkled as brightly as the 21m-tall Christmas tree unveiled by Louis Vuitton outside Ion Orchard on Nov 15 evening.

Among the glitterati was actress Joanne Peh wearing what appeared to be a revealing low-cut top.

After she posted images of herself at the event on Instagram, netizens commented with adjectives like "stunning" and "sexy".

But other comments were less flattering.

One netizen remarked: "Oh my, that white dress isn’t really fitting and unsightly."

Another said: "Very self-confident to wear this outfit. Lots of fashion tape I bet. Victim of fashion or leader of fashion."

To which Peh herself replied jokingly: "Who needs tape when I have posture?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joanne Peh (@joannepeh)

The not-so-secret secret is that what she wore was not what it seemed.

The top half of her LV jumpsuit actually has a "sensual sheer insert on the chest to create a daring plunging V-neck effect", to quote the fashion brand's website.

If you fancy one for yourself, it retails at $8,350.

Other celebs who graced the festive tree-lighting ceremony included Zoe Tay, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee.

If you fancy one for yourself, it retails at $8,350. Other celebs who graced the festive tree-lighting ceremony included Zoe Tay, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee.

ALSO READ: 'I can just do whatever I want': Joanne Peh says having alone time is good for relationship with husband Qi Yuwu

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

Joanne PehLocal celebritiesactressdress code
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.