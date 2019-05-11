Joaquin Phoenix hints at Joker sequel

Joaquin Phoenix has teased the possibility of a 'Joker' sequel.

The 'Gladiator' star admitted that he had discussed potential sequels with director Todd Phillips before 'Joker' had even been released.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Joaquin, 45, said: "Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels.

"In the second week or third week of shooting, I was like 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest - but not really.

"I basically said, 'You could take this character and put him in any movie.' "

Todd, whose previous credits include the 'Hangover' trilogy, stated that he and Joaquin would make another film if there was a "compelling creative reason."

He said: "We haven't talked about it a ton. We've only talked about the fact that if we ever did one - and I'm not saying we are because right now we're not - it couldn't just be this wild and crazy movie about the 'Clown Prince of Crime.'