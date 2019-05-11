Joaquin Phoenix hints at Joker sequel

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Joaquin Phoenix has teased the possibility of a 'Joker' sequel.

The 'Gladiator' star admitted that he had discussed potential sequels with director Todd Phillips before 'Joker' had even been released.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Joaquin, 45, said: "Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels.

"In the second week or third week of shooting, I was like 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest - but not really.

"I basically said, 'You could take this character and put him in any movie.' "

Todd, whose previous credits include the 'Hangover' trilogy, stated that he and Joaquin would make another film if there was a "compelling creative reason."

He said: "We haven't talked about it a ton. We've only talked about the fact that if we ever did one - and I'm not saying we are because right now we're not - it couldn't just be this wild and crazy movie about the 'Clown Prince of Crime.'

"That just doesn't interest us. It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does."

The 48-year-old filmmaker admitted that Joker had been planned to as a standalone film but would be willing to work alongside Joaquin on a future movie.

He explained: "The quote was, 'I will do anything Joaquin wants to do.' And I would. But the movie's not set up to have a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it."

Meanwhile, Joaquin revealed that he amused himself by photoshopping the Batman villain into a number of classic films.

He said: "I did a photoshoot with the on-set photographer and we made posters where I photoshopped Joker into 10 classic movies: 'Rosemary's Baby, 'Raging Bull', 'Yentl.'

"If you see it, you're like, 'Yeah, I'd watch that movie.' 'Yentl' with Joker? That would be ... amazing!"

