Jodie Foster thought her Golden Globe award win was a 'mistake'

The 58-year-old actress - who took an honorary award at the 2012 ceremony and scooped a Best Actress prize in 1992 - was visibly shocked to be told on Sunday (Feb 28) that she'd been named Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work on legal thriller The Mauritanian.

The film tells the true story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was wrongly held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp without charge or trial for 14 years - ahead of fellow nominees Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father), Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and Helena Zengel (News of the World).

Wearing pyjamas and seated next to her wife Alexandra Hedison on their sofa, she exclaimed after her name was announced: "Oh my God, are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake.

"I'm a little speechless, I never expected to be here again, wow. I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers, Kevin McDonald, Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley.

"The real life people, Nancy Hollander, and most of all, the person that we all serve, we love you Mohamedou Ould Salahi, you taught us so much about being a human being, and being joyful and forgiving, that's a lesson you give to all of us."

Jodie was also cuddling her dog, Ziggy, and had to wrestle him to stay in place as she finished her speech, which included a thank you to Shailene's partner Aaron Rodgers.

She concluded: "All these great ladies… I love my wife, thank you Alex and Ziggy and Aaron Rodgers, the Hollywood Foreign Press, right? This is awesome! What a night!"