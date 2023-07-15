Joe Jonas said he once "s*** [his] pants" on stage.

The 33-year-old singer revealed the embarrassing incident occurred just four years ago and admitted the problem was made even worse by the fact he'd opted to wear a white outfit for the concert.

Appearing on KIIS FM's Will and Woody radio show in Australia, the Jonas Brothers star was asked to tell "a story you have never told anyone" and replied: "I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s*** your pants."

He jokingly added: "It's fresh, but I've been able to work through it, a lot of therapy."

But the singer was hopeful no one had noticed what happened because he quickly changed his clothes.

He said: "Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s*** change during the set.

"If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like, 'Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.'

"That's a story I've never told and also that's just real life."

Joe then clarified "it was a light" poop.

He said: "It was a light one, it wasn't a full [one], so I was able to tell the tale."

Joe - who has two children with wife Sophie Turner - admitted there is likely some video footage somewhere of him on stage wearing white trousers then suddenly wearing a different outfit.

He joked: "I'm sure I could find it."

Joe hopes he's now part of a "secret club" of musicians who have soiled themselves on stage.

He said: "The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head.

"It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I've paid my dues, and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now."

And it seems he could be right as both Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers have admitted to pooping their pants on stage.

In 2015, Ed singer told Nova FM he once "misjudged a fart on stage, which ended up being a shart."

And Phoebe's mishap occurred as a result of food poisoning.

She shared on an Instagram Live: "I had food poisoning and the label was like, 'Well, if you're sick, that's fine, but it's really cool you got booked.'

"They didn't put pressure on me, I was just trying to underplay how sick I was. I was like, 'I'm fine,' and I was sweating. Then I got on stage, and three songs in…

"It was only a little bit...

"I was fine, I was safe, I had black tights and, like, a long dress."