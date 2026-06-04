Joe Ma hospitalised for severe leg inflammation: 'It's pure agony'

Former TVB actor Joe Ma is not in good shape.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram Stories yesterday (June 3) to share with fans that he had been hospitalised. He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, a catheter inserted into his left arm with his right leg wrapped in a sleeve.

"There's always a first time for everything. The pain stretches from my knees to my ankles, the entire area is severely inflamed and swollen and I even had to get fluid drained," wrote Joe in his Story.

"I can barely walk - it's pure agony."

He added that as a result, he would not be able to make his appearance at the Chiu Chow Festival in Hong Kong on June 5 as its ambassador.

He was previously diagnosed with an autoimmune disease - ankylosing spondylitis - which had affected him since his teenage years. The disease is currently incurable.

"This illness had made it such that my joints and bones have fused together, making me lose my ability to move... Usually after the age of 40 or 50, it gets worse," said Joe in a YouTube video uploaded to his personal channel. While the pain occasionally comes back, he has learnt to live with it with medication and a vegetarian diet.

Joe, who joined TVB in 1993 after being scouted, is best known for his roles in works like Maiden's Vow (2006) and Tiger Cubs (2012). He left the Hong Kong broadcaster in 2011 to develop his career in mainland China and returned a year later to work freelance.

In 2018, he won Best Actor at the TVB Anniversary Awards for his role in the drama series Life on the Line (2018).

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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