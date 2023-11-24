Joel Kinnaman tried to give up talking for 2 months while working on movie Silent Night

Joel Kinnaman attempted to give up talking for two months while working on his movie Silent Night.

The actor plays a grieving father who loses his voice in a shooting which kills his son and he doesn't have any dialogue as his character goes on a silent revenge rampage — so Joel decided to embrace the method acting technique by refusing to speak for the whole shoot.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Joel said he decided to "go full method on this one" and then had to break the news to his fiancee Kelly Gale.

He added: "[I told her] 'Listen, this is gonna be a tough one for our relationship. I'm not gonna talk for the whole shoot and not talk with you either. So we're not gonna have any communication'.

"[She eventually said] 'This is a sacrifice that I will do. And, you know, we will figure out a way to do this."

However, Joel admitted he broke the rules short after getting to Mexico City — where the movie was being filmed — and called Kelly because he was feeling lonely and he said she told him: "You're supposed to be silent the whole two months".

He then vowed to stop talking on his first day on set, but that didn't last long either.

Joel added: "Then the first day of shooting starts, and I get in the car. Super quiet the whole car ride to set. And then, I get into the makeup trailer and everyone's, like, hanging out and, like, talking, and I'm sitting there in the make-up trailer.

"I had a really, really intense silent car ride to set. The car ride was basically the whole thing, you know? So that kind of charged me up with enough silence that I needed for the rest of the shoot."

