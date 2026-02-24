John Davidson 'deeply mortified' after shouting racial slur during Bafta Film Awards

John Davidson has said he is "deeply mortified" after shouting a racial slur during the Bafta Film Awards.

The Tourette's campaigner whose life inspired the film I Swear attended the 79th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night. During the ceremony, Delroy Lindo, 73, and Michael B Jordan, 39 — who both star in the vampire horror Sinners — were presenting the award for special visual effects when John was heard involuntarily shouting the N-word from the auditorium.

In a statement issued on Monday night, John said: "I wanted to thank Bafta and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast.

"I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs.

"I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.

"In addition to the announcement by (show host) Alan Cumming, the BBC and Bafta, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."

John also said: "I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, I Swear, which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette's Syndrome.

"I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette's community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so.

"I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing."

Moments before John's interruption, actor Michael said: "Delroy and I are delighted to present the first Bafta of the night, a vital part of movie making."

The actors paused briefly when the N-word was heard, before continuing.

Host Alan Cumming, 61, later told the audience: "We apologise if it has caused offence."

John left the ceremony halfway through after several involuntary tics.

He was diagnosed with Tourette's at 25, having first noticed symptoms at 12.

Actor Robert Aramayo, 33, won best actor for portraying him in I Swear.

Delroy told Variety that he wished "someone from Bafta spoke to us" and said he and Michael "did what we had to do" as they continued presenting.

The BBC later removed the ceremony from iPlayer.

[[nid:730353]]