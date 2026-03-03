John Davidson's home burgled while away attending Baftas

John Davidson's home was burgled while he was away in London attending the Baftas ceremony.

Tourette's campaigner - whose life story inspired critically-acclaimed movie I Swear - became engulfed in controversy when his condition led to him involuntarily blurting out the N-word while Sinners co-stars Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were onstage presenting a prize.

Now, the film's director Kirk Jones has revealed John faced further agony when he got home to Scotland to find his beloved bicycle had been stolen by opportunistic thieves.

Kirk told The Telegraph newspaper: "One minute he's standing, receiving applause and appreciation and feeling like he's included and everything and welcomed. The next minute, he's having to leave the auditorium, and so many people are upset, and it's a social media storm.

"And he finally gets home to Scotland the next day, and I suspect because thieves knew that he was in London - because they could see [he would be at] the awards - they went to his house, broke into his shed, and stole his bike.

"He doesn't drive and he loves his bike. And it was all locked up in the shed, and it was broken into … any day in his life can turn out like that.

"It can be good bits, and then it can have awful bits and aggressive bits and upsetting bits. And that's just what Tourette's does. It's nasty."

John left the ceremony early and later apologised for what happened admitting he felt "deeply mortified", while the BBC issued an apology for airing the moment and Bafta bosses confirmed they are launching a "comprehensive review".

In his interview with The Telegraph, Kirk insisted the painful moment should never have made it to the TV broadcast, declaring he was "let down" by those in charge.

He said: "I think John was let down on many, many levels. And I think the fact that that [tic] went out for broadcast was perhaps one of the worst ways in which he was let down on the night.

"If you just imagine for a second that that was not broadcast, then suddenly the problem was restricted to everyone in the room. And Bafta could write to everyone in the room, and they [could have] said: 'We wanted to apologise again, we understand, this, that and the other.'

"They could have done that the next day to all the guests, and no one would have known that it happened … You wouldn't have the clips."

