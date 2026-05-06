John Krasinski will start work on A Quiet Place Part III in a matter of days.

The 46-year-old star has given a major update on the upcoming horror sequel, which will see his wife Emily Blunt returning alongside Millicent Simmons, Noah Jupe and Cillian Murphy, plus newcomers Jack O'Connell, Katy O'Brien and JAson Clarke.

Speaking to Collider this week, Krasinski said: "We start filming one week from today."

The actor and director is glad to have his new film Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War to focus on while he waits to jump back into the apocalyptic thriller franchise.

He added: "This is how nervous and stressed out I am. So I'm glad to be distracted because, yeah, it's a lot. We're so excited."

In a recent post announcing the newcomers to the cast, Krasinski paired the news with the song One Last Time from the musical Hamilton, suggesting the third film could mark the final chapter of the story

While plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, Krasinski has reiterated that this is the end of his planned trilogy focused on the Abbott family's story.

He said: "Listen, I'm just really excited that I'm being given the chance to close out my chapter.

"This was always seen as a trilogy in my head. I just wanted to figure it out in an organic way, and I think we have."

Krasinski is back to direct the third film from his own screenplay, which continues the story set in a world overrun by sightless alien creatures with an acute sense of hearing.

The film due for release in cinemas on July 30, 2027, with the project produced by Paramount, and Krasinski producing alongside Allyson Seeger for Sunday Night, which holds a first-look deal with the studio.

Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing for Platinum Dunes.

As well as the main trilogy, a prequel film, A Quiet Place: Day One, was directed by Michael Sarnoski, and starred Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.

The three films released so far have grossed a combined $900 million (S$1.1 billion).

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