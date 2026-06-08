John Lithgow becomes oldest man to win acting prize at Tony Awards

John Lithgow has become the oldest man to win an acting prize at the Tony Awards.

The 80-year-old star won Best Actor in a Play for his role as Roald Dahl in Giant, while also making history after waiting 53 years between competitive acting wins at the prestigious ceremony.

During his acceptance speech, he said: "I'm such a lucky actor. This is my third Tony Award.

"My first one was 53 years ago at my Broadway debut in the American premiere of an English play, which by an amazing coincidence originated at London's Royal Court Theatre, just like Giant.

"Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of just fantastic theatre artists.

"I've had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments on the stage, but I have to tell you right now, this moment has got to be one of the best."

Lithgow first won a Tony in 1973 for Featured Actor in a Play after his turn in The Changing Room, while he also won for his leading musical role in 2002's Sweet Smell of Success.

His latest triumph, which came in a competitive category featuring Death of a Saleman's Nathan Lane, Oedipus actor Mark Strong, Every Brilliant Thing star Daniel Radcliffe, and Punch's Will Harrison, means he is one of only four performers to win in three different acting categories.

The others are Kevin Kline and Boyd Gaines, and Audra McDonald, who is the only performer in Tony history to win in four.

Lithgow has been busy filming HBO's Harry Potter reboot, as he'll be playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in The Philosopher's Stone coming this Christmas.

Elsewhere at the awards, the revival of Arthur Miller's classic Death of a Salesman was the big winner with six prizes, with Laurie Metcalf winning her third Tony.

The production was also recognised for Joe Mantello's director, along with prizes for scenic design, sound design, lighting design, and Best Revival of a Play.

On the musical side, Ragtime took home best revival, while Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy won the respective actor and actress awards, and the production's Kai Harada got best sound design.

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