John Lithgow nears deal to play Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter TV series: Report

John Lithgow is set to be cast as Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

John Lithgow is in talks to play Professor Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The six-time Emmy winner is in final negotiations to play the beloved character in HBO's high-profile series adaptation of the hugely popular fantasy books, reports Deadline.

The rumour mill had been going into overdrive for months with speculation on who would play the books' most iconic characters.

While the news is spreading throughout the industry of Lithgow's onboarding, HBO has so far declined to comment.

"We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation," the network said in a statement. "As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals."

The Harry Potter series is designed to run over a decade.

At the time of the original announcement, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO, called the show a "faithful adaptation" of JK Rowling's novels, which will "dive deep into each of the iconic books".

Dumbledore is the headmaster of the Hogwarts wizarding school and the leader of the Order of the Phoenix, whose goal is fighting the Dark Wizard, Lord Voldemort.

Dumbledore was portrayed by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter movie franchise. Jude Law played a younger version of the character in the Fantastic Beasts prequel films.

[[nid:691374]]