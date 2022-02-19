John Mayer won't put his own music on during sex

John Mayer "wouldn't" put his music on during sex.

The Your Body is a Wonderland musician insisted he would let his partner choose the soundtrack when they're getting intimate in the bedroom but acknowledged he expects people think he's such a big fan of himself, he'd want to play his own records.

Asked by his good friend Andy Cohen what music he'd play to get in the mood, he said: "I think what she's into."

And pressed whether he'd put on his own music during the SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show, he said: "I think people think I would, but I wouldn't."

The 44-year-old singer - who has been romantically linked with the likes of Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Carlton, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Cameron Diaz in the past - labelled himself "America's ex-boyfriend" because he doesn't think people like to publicly acknowledge their appreciation for him.

Andy said: "I think it's so funny that I said you are America's boyfriend and you said I am America's ex-boyfriend,"

John argued: "I am America's ex-boyfriend. I'm America's 'I can't,' I'm America's - Just, I'm JM. You know? I'm JM. I'm America's He Who Shan't Be Named.

"I mean, if you think about it, I kind of am. Because people are super into what I do and sometimes people don't follow me on Instagram. Because it's like 'I don't'. It's like, I mean, I love his music, but I can't give the follow."

During a word association game with the Real Housewives franchise executive producer, John labelled Ed Sheeran as a "hitmaker", Alicia Keys as a "musician", Kanye West an "invention" and Shawn Mendes an "angel".

The New Light hitmaker previously gushed about his friend, calling him "a brilliant human being".

Speaking as Andy received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he gushed: "I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother - and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."