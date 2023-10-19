John Stamos reveals he was sexually abused by female babysitter when he was 10

John Stamos says he was sexually abused by his female babysitter.

The Full House actor, 60, revealed the memories of the alleged assaults only hit him while he was writing his upcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me, which is due out Oct 24, and added he would play "dead" to try and get his minder to stop.

He told People: "I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?"

John added that even though the abuse was "always in the back" of his head he had previously dismissed it and didn’t tell anybody.

He said: "It was like you’re playing dead so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive. I don’t know. It was not good.

"I was probably like 10 or 11 [at the time]. I shouldn’t have had to deal with those feelings."

John said he has written about his memories of being abused in his autobiography, but said it was only "a page or something" as he "didn’t want the book to be" about it.

Stamos also didn’t want the focus of his tell-all to be about his marriage and divorce from the now 50-year-old actress Rebecca Romijn but did open up to People about their "shattering" split.

He admitted about his ex: "I just hated her. I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life."

John said he also viewed the actress as the "devil" when they split, but admitted he later came to terms with him being just "as much to blame" for the collapse of their marriage.

John and Rebecca have rarely spoken about their breakup since they parted ways in 2004, before they finalised their divorce the following year and moved on with actress Caitlin McHugh, 37, and actor Jerry O’Connell, 49, respectively.

Rebecca admitted in a 2022 episode of The Talk she misses "a lot" of things about John, adding: "Divorce feels like a failure… and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad. I have a lot of really fun memories."

ALSO READ: Actor John Stamos arrested in Beverly Hills