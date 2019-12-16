John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John donned their Grease outfits for the first time in 4 decades

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The duo - who played Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson - got dressed up in their famous outfits from the show for a special 'Meet 'N Grease' movie sing-along event in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday (Dec 13).

Olivia excitedly wrote on her own Instagram page: "First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!"

Meanwhile, John shared on his account: "#Grease is still the word. Opening night of #MeetNGrease at the @coralskyamp in West Palm Beach!"

Olivia previously admitted she has a unique bond with John.

She explained: "We did something life-changing, making that film. [At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We've stayed friends ever since."

John added: "When you share that kind of meteoric success - and nothing has been able to exceed it - you share a bond. I've been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She's been through my getting married, having children. It's wonderful and full of shared memories."

View this post on Instagram

Grease will ALWAYS be the word.

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on

However, fans hoping for a full-on 'Grease' reunion will be disappointed as Olivia previously admitted she thinks it is "a bit late now" for a reunion.

She said: "I think it's a bit late now. What would you do? Put us in a nursing home? I can't imagine that working now but you never know what someone could come up with. If there was a great idea then, of course, we would consider it, or at least I would. If John was up for it, then I think I would be too but we couldn't do it without each other. Let's see what the future brings."

