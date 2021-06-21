John Wick 4 adds Mortal Kombat's Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada is making moves! Fresh from his recent appearances in Mortal Kombat and Army of the Dead, the legendary Japanese actor has found his latest action movie.

The The Last Samurai actor is set to join Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 alongside new cast members Donnie Yen and Rina Sawayama in the Chad Stahelski-directed movie.

“Having long admired Hiroyuki as both actor and action performer, I’m thrilled and honored to welcome him to the John Wick family,” said Stahelski in a statement.

Sources say that Sanada will be playing a key character known as Watanabe. It is unclear how he figures into the plot as character descriptions have been kept under wraps. However, Watanabe is expected to be an old friend of John Wick’s. Sanada’s Watanabe is also said to have the same enemies as the titular character.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled for release on May 27, 2022.