John Wick: Chapter 4 clip puts Bill Skarsgard on thrilling hunt for Keanu Reeves

It's a race against the clock for our favourite assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Picking up after the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the follow-up will see the titular character on a run with a bounty on his head across different countries around the globe, including France, Jordan, and Tokyo.

A new 10-second clip released by the official movie account has offered a further look at what's to come.

In it, Bill Skarsgard is seen hunting down Keanu Reeves in The Continental, with Ian McShane's Winston Scott possibly telling John Wick, "Win or lose. It's a way out."

The actor plays The Marquis de Gramont, a member of the High Table who finds his position threatened by the hitman. Despite the brevity, some of the shots are filled with significance, such as the sands of time, which runs out for Wick.

Fans are also going to be in for a treat, with the clip teasing another high-octane motorcycle chase – and likely, a higher body count.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is releasing in theatres on March 24, 2023.

Apart from Reeves and Skarsgard, it stars Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Lance Reddick as Charon, Scott Adkins as Killa, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Marko Zaror as Chidi and George Georgiou as The Elder, who replaces Saïd Taghmaoui, who portrayed the character in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Not much else is known about the movie's story, except that it'll delve deeper into High Table lore and involve more ninjas.

As the longest film in the series, it's set to deliver some thrilling fighting action, including one between Reeves and Yen's characters.

On the side, the stunt-heavy, dog-featuring franchise is getting a spin-off titled Ballerina starring Ana de Armas and Norman Reedus, as well as a potential major AAA video game from Lionsgate.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.