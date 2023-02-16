John Wick: Chapter 4 gets longest runtime in the series, clocking near 3 hours

Time may not be on the side of Baba Yaga, but there's plenty of that to go around in John Wick: Chapter 4. According to Collider, the upcoming gun-fu entry will be clocking in at a runtime of two hours and 49 minutes (169 minutes), making it the longest of any of the films in the franchise.

The news came amid Wick Week — a five-day intensive marketing release of exclusives, teasers, posters, and more — that began after Super Bowl 2023, serving as a fair trade-off to Lionsgate, who didn't run a Game Day commercial.

While this fourth instalment might go well past its predecessors, with John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum clocking in at 122 minutes and 131 minutes respectively, it's hardly the first film on the big screen with a hefty runtime.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman come close with respective runtimes of 161 minutes and 176 minutes.

The extended runtime could be due to Keanu Reeves' John Wick globetrotting stint in the film, which sees the assassin travelling to different parts of the world to seek out the most powerful players and take down The High Table. Some of these locations include New York, Paris, Osaka, and Berlin.

Fans will be excited to see new faces joining the cast, with Bill Skarsgård (It, Hemlock Grove) taking on the role of the antagonist known as The Marquis.

The fourth film also brings in a highly-anticipated fight between action stars Donnie Yen (Ip Man, Mulan), playing Caine, and Hiroyuki Sanda (Mortal Kombat, The Last Samurai), who will be playing Shimazu.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will arrive in theatres on March 24.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

