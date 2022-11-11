John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer presents Donnie Yen vs Keanu Reeves ultimate fight

The first trailer for the latest sequel in the Keanu Reeves-led killer franchise about a community of assassins, John Wick: Chapter 4, is out.

While some of us might appreciate the various locations seen in the upcoming film - from Japan, Jordan, Germany, France and the US, the new entry, which sees John Wick taking on the High Table is giving fans one of the most highly anticipated live-action showdown between two of the greatest action icons in the world - Keanu Reeves vs Donnie Yen.

While Reeves is a long time action hero from his Speed and Point Break days, up to his recent turn in the blockbuster John Wick franchise, he will be up against Hong Kong action superstar Donnie Yen of Ip Man and Hero fame.

Frankly, it doesn't matter what the latest entry is about or how it will propel the franchise forward - we just want to see two of the most revered action stars have a go at it.

Stallone vs Schwarzenegger? Van Damme vs Lundgren? Alien vs Predator? Captain America vs Iron Man? Chan vs Li?

Make way for Donnie vs Keanu!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.