John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, adds Norman Reedus as co-lead

The John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, will welcome another familiar face. Norman Reedus, the face behind the beloved zombie killer from The Walking Dead, has been tapped to star alongside Ana de Armas in the movie.

PHOTO: L'Atelier Animation

Details on his role remain under wraps, but the story will focus on de Armas’ character, Rooney, an assassin who’s seeking revenge for the murder of her family (contrary to what the title might suggest). The film is a spin-off from John Wick: Chapter 3, based on a scene where Wick visits a ballet company run by the head of the Ruska Roma crime syndicate.

Filming for Ballerina is currently underway with Len Wiseman (Total Recall, Underworld) at the directing helm. The title, which takes place between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, also stars Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, and Anjelica Huston, with no release date set just yet.

Ballerina serves to expand the Wickverse alongside TV show spin-off The Continental, which is being redeveloped into a three-part special limited series. The franchise isn’t the only one looking to welcome Reedus, however, with the actor set to reprise his role in Death Stranding 2, the follow-up to Hideo Kojima’s highly-acclaimed game, that was first announced during The Game Awards 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.