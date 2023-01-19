John Wick's Chad Stahelski to direct Michael B Jordan in Paramount's Rainbow Six adaptation

Chad Stahelski has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation of Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures.

Rainbow Six will be led by actor Michael B Jordan, who played the role of CIA Operations Officer and former Navy Seal John Clark in the actioner Without Remorse. Jordan will be reprising the role of Clark in this follow-up movie.

Without Remorse served as Clark’s origin story and Rainbow Six will likely see more action-packed scenes and skew closer to the same material covered in the video games that were also inspired by Clancy’s book.

That said, the plot details of the film are still under wraps.

Stahelski launched his career as a stuntman and stunt coordinator before making his directorial debut with 2014’s John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves. He’s gone on to direct all instalments in the franchise — including the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 — which will be released in theatres on March 24.

