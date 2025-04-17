Johnny Depp and Sir Ringo Starr among names featured on new song in aid of children's charity

Johnny Depp and Sir Ringo Starr are among the huge names featured on a new song in aid of Fatima Whitbread's children's charity.

The 63-year-old former world champion javelin thrower has set up a non-profit to help children living in care after she herself was left abandoned as a baby.

The song Take My Hand will help raise funds for Fatima's UK Campaign charity and will be played at the retired Olympian's One Voice Summit at Guildhall in London, which takes place between April 23 and 24.

Johnny provided the guitar, The Who's Pete Townshend is on bass, and Sir Ringo Starr and his son Zak Starkey are on percussion.

The voices of Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder and actress Samantha Morton can also be heard.

The collaboration came to be after Whitbread — who also sings on the song — and Shaun grew close after appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2023.

As quoted by BBC News, Essex, Whitbread said: "I am using my lived experience and my Olympic title to bring things together.

"All of them were really happy to come on board and incredibly supportive of what I'm trying to do, highlighting unacceptable outcomes for children in care."

The song was penned in just three days by Harrison James, 21, who drew from his parents' experiences looking after children in care.

Whitbread added: "Children are our future; if we can invest in them from a very young age, it will help to shape who and what they become in society."

She continued: "It's all about building happier and healthier tomorrows and stronger communities and putting these young people on an unstoppable path of reaching their goals and realising their dreams."

More than 80,000 children are currently in care in the UK.

Pete and Zak appearing on a song together comes hot off the heels of the news that the latter has quit The Who.

The 59-year-old drummer has parted ways with Roger Daltrey and Pete after almost 30 years following their two Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall last month.

A spokesperson for the Pinball Wizard group said: "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

The statement came a few days after Zak himself suggested Roger wanted to get rid of him because he was unhappy with his "overplaying" during the gigs.

Take My Hand is available now via all major streaming platforms.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYX_vzNaypA[/embed]

