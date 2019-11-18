Johnny Depp splits from girlfriend

PHOTO: Instagram/depp_pl & polinaglen
Bang

Johnny Depp has reportedly split from his girlfriend.

The 56-year-old actor - who was previously married to Amber Heard and Lori Anne Allison and has children Lily-Rose, 20, and Jack, 17, with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis - began romancing Polina Glen earlier this year but the dancer has ended their relationship and returned to her native Russia after becoming overwhelmed by the attention their relationship received.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Polina hated the attention the relationship was bringing her and found it scary.

She's now keeping her head down in Russia and told Johnny plans to get married were madness."

And the 24-year-old beauty felt the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was too "distracted" by his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber - who he is suing for defamation over her allegations of domestic abuse - to be fully committed to a relationship.

The insider added: "Despite sneers that Polina was only with Johnny for his fame, she kept her head down while living with him, going to her dance choreography job and then back to his house.

"His level of celebrity and his ongoing battle with Amber grew too much for her.

"Johnny has been distracted by his feud with Amber and she didn't think the time was right for them to commit to anything."

Polina is thought to have spent the spring and part of the summer moving between Johnny's house in California and her homeland but has now returned to Russia "for the foreseeable future."

It was previously claimed the dancer had no idea who the 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' actor was when they first met.

A source said earlier this year: "Polina met Johnny at a party in LA. She gets invited to a lot of stuff and ran into him. She's a dancer and a hot girl.

"She was just chilling at the party and didn't know who he was when he came over to introduce himself. They hit it off.

"He's got legal issues with his ex-wife and then here's this beautiful young Russian dancer, that doesn't want anything and doesn't even know who he is. The Russian girls don't know him. They have no clue about actors and people always look different in person.

"When she found out who he was, she was happy.

"She's really sweet and caring. She's very talented. I'm sure Johnny assists but she's off doing her own thing.

"She is very low-key. She goes to her dance choreography from his place and she comes back. I don't think anyone knows she's living there."

More about
celebrities Dating/Relationships johnny depp

TRENDING

Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Elva Hsiao thanks fans for their support as she announces new album
Elva Hsiao finally announces new album
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner

Home Works

8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina

SERVICES