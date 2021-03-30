Johnny Depp's legal issues have inspired his songwriting

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued The Sun newspaper last year for branding him a wife-beater over claims he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard but his lost the libel case and was denied the right to appeal last week, and his Hollywood Vampires' bandmate Alice Cooper has revealed his pal channeled his feelings throughout the trial into writing for their band.

He told The Daily Beast: "I know Johnny was writing all last year, when that whole thing was going on with him.

"But you know, that's not going to stop him from going home and writing. In fact, it probably helped. I'm expecting some pretty interesting songs."

Johnny - who has a separate libel dispute pending trial in the US - doesn't want the dramas in his personal life to interfere with life in the band and is ready to get back on tour with the group.

Alice said: "There's no drama.

"[Johnny] said, 'Hey, that's another world. That has nothing to do with what I'm doing in the band.' He's like, 'I can't wait to get back onstage.' He's one of my best buddies."

The supergroup - which was founded in 2015 by Alice, Johnny and Joe Perry - can't wait to get back together again.

Alice gushed: "It'll be great when we all get together. You know, the crazy thing about that band is you've got eight guys in the band, and you've got three alpha males leading it, but there's never been one argument. Nobody's ever even raised their voice to anybody in that band. It's really cool."

The band had been due to tour Europe this summer but recently announced they were cancelling the gigs due to "the uncertainty of Covid-19 travel restrictions".

They said in a statement: "We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer.

"We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honoured through your original point of purchase.

"Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal! (sic)"The concerts were originally set for 2020.

