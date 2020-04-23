Join one of the biggest singalongs in Singapore with your rendition of Home

Whenever you're feeling low, just look around you and you'll know there's a place that will stay within you.

We hope you guys are still loving our all-time favourite National Day song, because now's the time to rise and show your support for Singapore in a mass singalong rendition of Home.

Dubbed Sing Together Singapore!, this nationwide karaoke initiative will take place this Saturday (April 25), with two special editions of Home to be broadcast on various media platforms.

The first version at 7.55pm will be a performance featuring the song's composer Dick Lee, Rahimah Rahim, Shabir, Taufik Batisah, as well as Mediacorp artistes Desmond Tan, Felicia Chin, Rebecca Lim and Vernetta Lopez. They will be backed by a 900-strong choir from Voices of Singapore.

It’s time to sing, Singapore! Let’s show our appreciation and support for the frontliners, migrant workers and everyone... Posted by Mediacorp on Thursday, April 23, 2020

It'll be available across various Mediacorp platforms such as its digital video service meWATCH, meLISTEN, free-to-air TV channels, as well as its Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts. You can also go to SPH Radio, Camokakis radio stations or the Gov.sg Facebook page to catch it.

Families are encouraged to record themselves singing along in their homes while waving their flashlights at their windows, doors or balconies, and upload them onto their own social media pages with the hashtags #singtogetherSG, #SingaporeTogether and #stayhomeforSG.

You may also participate by singing along live on Facebook and Instagram with the relevant hashtags. Be sure to set your post to public, though.

Selected submissions will form part of the second Home music video at 10.30pm that will be played across meWATCH, Mediacorp's YouTube channel and all of Mediacorp's free-to-air TV channels.

How to participate in the special Home music video. PHOTO: Mediacorp

The initiative — supported by Gov.sg and Nexus Mindef — is a collaborative effort led by the media industry, including mm2 Entertainment, AsiaOne, Mediacorp, So Drama! Entertainment, SPH Radio and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO).

It is intended to rally everyone in Singapore in expressing our thanks and appreciation to our frontline workers and migrant workers.

Sing Together Singapore! also aims to encourage everyone in Singapore to keep their spirits high and continue staying united as we stay home during this extended circuit breaker period.

Soffy Hariyanti, director of the campaigns and productions department of the Ministry of Communications and Information's public communications division, said: "This is a challenging time and many of us have not been able to meet with our friends and family like we used to.

"This is a good initiative by our local media industry to give encouragement to those in the frontlines to continue doing good work in keeping us safe and Singapore going, show support for our migrant workers living in dormitories who have helped us build and maintain our infrastructure, and everyone in Singapore who are doing their part every day by staying home and observing safe-distancing measures.

"Each and every one of us can play a part in the fight against Covid-19."

After all, Singapore is where you won't be alone, for this is where you know it's home.

