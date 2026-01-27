JoJo Siwa 'needs' to have baby with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa "needs" to have a baby with Chris Hughes.

The Karma singer has been dating the former Love Island hunk since they met on UK TV show Celebrity Big Brother last summer and she knew how strong her feelings for him were when she recalled some advice she'd previously received from her friend Meghan Trainor.

She told E! News: "Meghan Trainor once told me, she said, 'You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them.'

"One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris. I was like, 'I get what you're saying now.' I love [Chris] so much. I need there to be a mini [Chris].'"

A photo of her 33-year-old boyfriend as a baby only further strengthened JoJo's dream of having a family with him.

He said: "He sent me a baby photo of him the other day. It's like him in a trash can. It's really cute. And I was like, 'Uh oh.' "

The 22-year-old star recently shared an AI-generated photo of what her and Chris' future children could look like but she was baffled when her partner didn't discuss the picture with her — only to discover there had been a major misunderstanding.

She said: "He definitely knows it's out there. A couple of days went by and I was like, 'Babe, why don't you ever talk to me or say anything about this?'

"He was like, 'Babe, we had a full conversation about it.' And I was like, 'We definitely didn't.' And he was like, 'Oh yeah, that was with Jack' — his best friend."

In September, JoJo admitted that finding love with Chris had made her "crave" a wedding for the first time.

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she said: "I'm happy. I've never wanted the future so bad.

"I've never, ever wanted the love that I have to just continue to grow.

"I've never protected a love that I have so much. I've never cared about another person so much.

"I've never craved a wedding. I've always wanted to just like go sign a piece of paper or go to Vegas 'cause I didn't wanna have a wedding but now I'm like, 'No, I want a ring and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I wanna first-dance and I want butterflies.'… I'm happy."

