Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean gets a Netflix release and new trailer

Cue the Jojo memes.

The widely popular anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is set to make a grand return with a new season, titled Stone Ocean. Unlike past seasons however, Stone Ocean will premiere on Netflix in December 2021. Netflix has been heavily investing in anime, but this is still a pretty big get for the company.

Watch the trailer below:

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure typically takes on new protagonists with every new season, and Stone Ocean introduces us to the series’ latest star: Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro Kujo from the Stardust Crusaders arc. Jotaro happens to be one of the series’ most popular characters, so fans will likely be pleased by his return.

This season kicks off in Florida, USA back in 2011. Jolyne gets into an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, and is sentenced to fifteen years in prison. When she receives a pendant from her father however, a mysterious power begins to awaken within her. What follows are a series of inexplicable events that occur one after another, and a horrifying truth told to her by her father.

Netflix touts this season as, “The final battle to end century-long fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO,” so fans might not want to miss out - not that they were planning to skip this in the first place. In the manga, Stone Ocean is part six of eight in the Joestar family’s story, following Golden Wind, which was set in Italy.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean premieres worldwide on Netflix in December 2021.

