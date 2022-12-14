Joker: Folie a Deux shows Joaquin Phoenix's return

Joaquin Phoenix is down to clown. The actor will be returning for the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, which has begun production.

Director Todd Phillips, also returning for the sequel, shared the first photo from the film on Instagram. The image depicts Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck receiving a shave from an unknown man with a razor blade. The post is captioned with “Day 1”, indicating that shooting on the movie has just started.

Phoenix will be joined by Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born, House of Gucci), who reportedly will be playing Joker’s partner-in-crime Harley Quinn. After the chaotic events of the first film, it’s possible that Fleck has landed himself in Arkham Asylum for his shave — a likely place to cross paths with Harley Quinn. The movie has also been hinted to be a musical, which would allow Gaga to show off her melodic vocals.

Other cast members include Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich, Get Out) and Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, In Bruges), alongside Zazie Beetz reprising her role as Sophie Dumond from the first film.

Joker: Folie à Deux will premiere Oct 4, 2024.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix to return to big screen as Joker in 2024 sequel