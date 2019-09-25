Joker raises concern for US movie theatre massacre families

LOS ANGELES - Families involved in a 2012 movie theatre mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind Joker to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film's portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence.

In a letter to Warner Bros, the families of some of the victims also urged the company to end any political contributions to candidates who take money from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and to fund gun violence intervention programmes.

The letter does not ask for the movie to be withdrawn. But it says, "with great power comes great responsibility. That's why we're calling on you to use your massive platform and influence to join us in our fight to build safer communities with fewer guns."

The letter, seen by Variety and other Hollywood industry outlets, comes before Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Batman comic book villain, opens in US movie theatres on Oct 4.

The movie won the top award at the Venice film festival in September and has won plaudits for its disturbing depiction of a social outcast who wreaks terrifying violence. Box office analysts expect it to take about US$70 million to US$80 million (S$96 million to S$110 million) at the North American box office on its opening weekend.