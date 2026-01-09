Jolin Tsai sues ex-singer who alleged her concert has cult elements

Jolin Tsai's management team has filed a lawsuit against a former singer after the latter alleged the pop star's ongoing Pleasure World Tour is a religious event.

In a statement released on Jan 7, the team said that the content of the 45-year-old Taiwanese singer-songwriter's concert had been falsely interpreted and taken out of context by the former singer and some members of the public.

"They have published and disseminated a large amount of false, misleading information and insulting remarks, which have seriously damaged Jolin's reputation and legal rights. This also destroyed a healthy and civilised online environment," the team added.

They also pointed out a netizen named Celia Liang, who posted such content on her social media platforms.

Celia was later identified as an Australian-Chinese woman who won third place in Taiwanese singing competition One Million Star in 2009. She released some songs over the years and was also a host for multiple entertainment programmes in Shanghai. In recent years, she turned to content making on Douyin and Xiaohongshu.

In a video on her Xiaohongshu account, Celia claimed that multiple elements from Jolin's Taipei concert on Dec 30, 2025, involved symbols of Illuminati and Satan. The video has since been removed.

At one point, Celia even claimed that Jolin had the intention of involving her fans in a cult ritual.

In response to the statement from Jolin's team, Celia uploaded a Douyin video on Jan 8, titled "Jolin Tsai wants to sue me?"

She claimed in the video that she wasn't the first person who analysed Jolin's works, and she had stated in her earlier video that it was all done for "entertainment purposes".

Celia also said that she had received multiple messages from Jolin's followers, adding that anyone who tried to encourage large-scale reporting and harassment could constitute insult and defamation, according to China's laws.

If the fans continue to react strongly to her videos, Celia said she will post regular interpretations of Jolin's works in future.

This is not the first time Celia has shared her opinion about Jolin's music. When Jolin released her new album Pleasure last July, Celia uploaded a Douyin video, claiming that the purpose of the album was to preach religion, especially about the seven deadly sins.

