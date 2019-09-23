Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage

Revealing photos of Taiwanese singer, Jolin Tsai, were taken when she was having a four-day birthday bash with her family and friends in Pattaya, Thailand.
Singer Jolin Tsai has lashed out at a Taiwanese media outlet for focusing on her cleavage in a news report.

Revealing photos of the Taiwanese singer, who is famous for songs such as Dancing Diva (2006), were taken when she was having a four-day birthday bash with her family and friends in Pattaya, Thailand. She had turned 39 on Sept 15.

Mirror Media last week ran the photos under a headline that called attention to her breasts. It also commented on her sitting position, saying that it could lead to accidental exposure.

提問： 以G奶作為標題的系列文章，對閱讀者來說，你們接收到的性別教育意義是什麼？？ #身體意識

Posted by 蔡依林 Jolin Tsai on Wednesday, 18 September 2019

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 19), Tsai asked: "When a series of articles mention the G-cup breasts in the headline, what type of sexuality education is received by readers?"

She added the hashtag #bodyawareness in her post.

Her post received more than 2,460 comments, with several netizens criticising Mirror Media for disrespecting a woman's body.

Taiwan's Education Ministry has also weighed in on the controversy, saying that it needs to revise its sexuality education and increase curriculum time for it to more than two hours.

The comment received many "likes" on Facebook.

