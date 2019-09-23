Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage

Singer Jolin Tsai has lashed out at a Taiwanese media outlet for focusing on her cleavage in a news report.

Revealing photos of the Taiwanese singer, who is famous for songs such as Dancing Diva (2006), were taken when she was having a four-day birthday bash with her family and friends in Pattaya, Thailand. She had turned 39 on Sept 15.

Mirror Media last week ran the photos under a headline that called attention to her breasts. It also commented on her sitting position, saying that it could lead to accidental exposure.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 19), Tsai asked: "When a series of articles mention the G-cup breasts in the headline, what type of sexuality education is received by readers?"

She added the hashtag #bodyawareness in her post.