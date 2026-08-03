Jon Bon Jovi's son Romeo Bongiovi does not "really like the idea" of fame and celebrity.

The 22-year-old musician, who formed the rock band Lawn with Daniel Coppola, and Cliff Dobson in 2024, says thinking about achieving widespread fame can distract artists from their vision and stop them from building genuine connections with their fans.

On the latest episode of The Dory Jackson Interview series, Romeo shared that while he hopes to be mentally prepared for fame and the attention from fans, he is "not really trying to think about that" currently.

The musician explained: "I'm trying to think so local right now. I don't really like the idea of celebrity even.

"If you focus too much on that, especially in the beginning, because I know a few artists who are, like, pretty popular or are on the rise, but they keep everything so local that they know all of their fans.

"You know, they know every fan page, and they talk to them, and they know, like, every person who's interested in the music.

"That's really what we did in Miami. We had a decent amount of fans there, but I knew all of them. They were either friends or they became friends.

"And I think that if you're focusing so much on the world domination of it all, that ultimately you can lose vision. But right now, I'm trying to prepare for just meeting new people out here [now that I've moved to Los Angeles]."

Last November, Jon insisted Romeo is no nepo baby.

Praising Lawn's music, the Livin' on a Prayer hitmaker told The Independent newspaper: "The first singles are great. That's all I've heard.

"People talk about these nepo babies, blah blah blah, but I'm not in there at all. He's got his own vision, which I really appreciate."

As well as Romeo, Jon, 64, has daughter Stephanie Bongiovi, 33, as well as sons, actors Jesse Bongiovi, 31, and Jake Bongiovi, 24, with his 63-year-old wife, former karate instructor Dorothea Hurley.

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