Jon M. Chu backs Crazy Rich Asians writer in pay row

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu has given his backing to screenwriter Adele Lim who quit the franchise in a disagreement over pay.

Producers on the upcoming movies had hired the 2018 comedy's scribes, Adele Lim and Peter Charelli, to pen the two follow-ups to the box office hit but Adele walked away from the movies after she was offered a fee "significantly" lower than her collaborator by Warner Bros. and after departing the project she stated that "being evaluated that way can't help but make you feel that is how they view my contributions".

The Malaysian writer also admitted she felt women of colour are viewed as "soy sauce" and hired to work purely for cultural accuracy, rather than to have a substantial role in telling a story.

Chu has now taken to Twitter to post a lengthy statement to address the situation and told his followers that "you bet your a** I stand with Adele" adding that he "agrees with Adele that parity for women and people of colour is crucial to the continued enlightenment of our industry".

The G.I. Joe: Retaliation filmmaker also revealed that he worked with the "producers and studio executives" to ensure "we got to a place of parity between the two writers at a significant number" but she "declined the offer".