Jonah Hill welcomes second child

Jonah Hill has become a dad for the second time.

The 42-year-old actor has confirmed that he and his long-time partner, Olivia Millar, have welcomed another child.

The Hollywood star — who became a dad for the first time in 2023 — told Martin Scorsese for Interview magazine: "I have two kids now.

"The only thing that could ever separate me from my family is the editing room. I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing ... It's like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert."

Jonah also referred to Olivia as his "wife", seemingly confirming that they've quietly tied the knot.

Jonah made the confession while discussing Outcome, his new dark comedy film that also stars Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer.

He said: "I was saying to my wife, '[Scorsese is] seeing it over the weekend, so what if he hates it but already agreed to do it?"

Meanwhile, Jonah recently confessed that he's had a "tough time" with fame.

The actor has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, starring in movies such as Superbad, The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball — but Jonah admits that fame and success can be tricky.

The actor — who wrote and directed Outcome — told Extra: "The movie started with me thinking, you know, kind of watching what was going on in culture about the new form of entertainment being celebrities getting in trouble.

"Instead of celebrities making something, they were making trouble. And then that was what entertainment was."

Jonah said his new film is ultimately a celebration of the friends and family who kept him grounded throughout his career.

He said: "While I had a tough time with some of the fame stuff, I always had a nucleus of family and friends that I could always run to and I wanted to celebrate them and really make a movie about social media, not just Hollywood.

"It's just about like people being obsessed with what people they don't know think about them instead of the three people you spend your whole life around, you know, and celebrate them."

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