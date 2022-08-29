Joseon Survival Period actress Yoo Joo-eun dies by suicide aged 27

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun has died by suicide aged 27, her brother shared on her Instagram account today (Aug 29).

He wrote in the post: "On Aug 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please greet Joo-eun on her way."

He also shared her suicide note, stating he was "posting this as Joo-eun's last request". Shortly after, her account was deactivated.

Korean media shared the contents of the note, which read: "I'm sorry for leaving first, especially to my mum, dad, grandmother and older brother."

She added that her passion for acting was a blessing and also a curse, and that it was everything to her.

"I really wanted to act. Maybe that was my everything and part of me. But it wasn't easy to live that life. I didn't want to do anything else. It was so hopeless. It's a blessing to want to do something, but I also realised it was a curse to only want to do one thing," Joo-eun wrote in the note.

She thanked her family and friends for their love and support, adding that it was "my strength and my laughter as well".

Joo-eun made her acting debut in the 2018 K-drama Big Forest and was best-known for her role in 2019's Joseon Survival Period alongside Kang Ji-hwan, Kyung Soo-jin and Song Won-seok.